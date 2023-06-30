 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

NHPD Lieutenant Retiring After 22 Years

  • Updated
  • 0
Kowalski

Facebook

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- A New Hartford Police Department lieutenant is retiring after 22 years of service with the department.

A New Hartford Police Department lieutenant is retiring after 22 years of service with the department.

Lt. Michael Kowalski's duties included overseeing the Patrol and Criminal Investigation Division.

"Lieutenant Kowalski was also assigned to manage the department-wide case review and discovery submission process to ensure that the New Hartford Police Department is in compliance with a multitude of regulations placed upon Law Enforcement Agencies throughout New York State. This is critically important as a result of the law enforcement and discovery reforms that were put in place thought the state during 2020," a release stated.

The department said that all the work assigned to Kowalski was to insure that NHPD met goals and expectations, "while delivering effective police services to the citizens we serve in a professional and ethical manner."

Tags

Recommended for you