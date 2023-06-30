NHPD Lieutenant Retiring After 22 Years

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- A New Hartford Police Department lieutenant is retiring after 22 years of service with the department.
Lt. Michael Kowalski's duties included overseeing the Patrol and Criminal Investigation Division.
"Lieutenant Kowalski was also assigned to manage the department-wide case review and discovery submission process to ensure that the New Hartford Police Department is in compliance with a multitude of regulations placed upon Law Enforcement Agencies throughout New York State. This is critically important as a result of the law enforcement and discovery reforms that were put in place thought the state during 2020," a release stated.
The department said that all the work assigned to Kowalski was to insure that NHPD met goals and expectations, "while delivering effective police services to the citizens we serve in a professional and ethical manner."