Nine Rome Police Officers promoted to higher ranks

UTICA, N.Y. – The Rome police department hierarchy is looking a bit different, today.
Nine officers jumped the ranks to either captain, lieutenant, sergeant and detective as the department rewarded them for their work.
"It shows the amount of dedication and hard work," Chief of Rome Police David Collins said. "Their level of commitment to the police department. So, they put in the time, the effort, the extra step, the sacrifice so it feels good to take that time to go ahead and reward them with what they had coming to them."