 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...
Lake Ontario from Stony Point to Cape Vincent...

* Until 1230 PM EDT.

* At 1124 AM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 6 nm north of Chaumont Bay to 11 nm southwest of
Tibbets Point, moving east at 25 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...
Pillar Point, Tibbets Point, Black River Bay, Sackets Harbor,
Henderson Harbor, Westcott Beach, Chaumont Bay and Cape Vincent.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are
expected.

&&


HAIL...0.00IN;
WIND...>34KTS

Nissan recalls more than 200,000 pickup trucks due to rollaway risk

  • 0
Nissan recalls more than 200,000 pickup trucks due to rollaway risk

Nissan is recalling more than 200,000 pick-up trucks due to a risk that the vehicles could rollaway while in park.

 Adobe Stock

Nissan is recalling more than 200,000 pickup trucks due to a risk that the vehicles could roll away while in park.

Nissan Frontiers and Titans from years 2020 through 2023 are the affected models, representing 203,223 vehicles sold.

The NHTSA said the trucks could roll away because the transmission parking pawl, which prevents the vehicles from moving, may not engage when the trucks are in park.

Owners are advised to use their parking brake every time they park.

This voluntary recall campaign is separate from a recall announced in June for certain pickup trucks, Nissan said. The company recalled more than 180,000 Frontiers and Titans from 2020-2022 for the same risk.

Nissan said it will send owners letters on November 1st. Affected purchasers can contact Nissan's customer service line at 1-800-867-7669.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.