No decision yet in Waterville on the Marijuana Law

Waterville, N.Y. -- There's no decision yet on the Marijuana Law in the Village of Waterville by voters. The Village Board chose to opt-out of allowing marijuana sales and consumption establishments in the village.
Those that voted "Yes", agree with not allowing the sale of marijuana and approve the villages decision to opt-out. OR you are voting "No" to allow the sale of marijuana.
But the vote is tied at 61 yes, 61 no. There are still absentee ballots to be counted.
Proposition two, which has the Village Board opting out of allowing consumption establishments to locate and operate within the village be approved, passed.
Brian Bogan and Robert Perry won Trustee seats.