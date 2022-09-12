No Local Districts Affected by Ransomware

Rome, N.Y.--An email pops up in your inbox. In it is an unfamiliar link. You unknowingly click it. And then a message appears on your screen. You've been infected with ransomware. A type of computer virus that lets hackers lock you out of your computer and its files until you pay them. It’s something that Jeffrey Isherwood, senior security analyst at M.A. Polce says happens every day.
"Central New York businesses get attacked multiple times a day, every single day, you often don't hear about it. A lot of organizations, especially if they fall victim, don't want the press. Whether it’s a school system or a government agency or a business. Most of them don't want to admit they got broken into."
So, what is ransomware?
"It encrypts all of the data so you can no longer access it." Isherwood said.
Then, you'll receive a ransom note, a text file with instructions on how to pay the ransom.
So how does a hacker gain access to a system? Isherwood says access can be gained a number of ways. The most common is through misleading emails, often known as phishing.
According to Isherwood, "it can be a link on a page or a link in an email. It can be an attachment in an email you opened that maybe you shouldn’t have.”
In some cases, like the May 2021 Colonial pipeline ransomware attack, the hackers will break in themselves.
"They broke into the pipeline network and they set off the ransomware attack themselves they didn't wait for anyone else to do it. So, there's all these different attack vectors. They can break-in and do it, or they can trick you into doing it for them.”
No attacks have been reported at any school districts in the area. But, should one happen, the best thing to do is to remain calm.
"I wouldn't jump the gun and freak out. I would contact the school and say 'ok, what did you lose and what are you doing about it?' If the school is doing something to help you, then it's something you don't have to do on your own, so I would work with the school system." Isherwood said.