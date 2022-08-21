No matter how you cut it, the Woodsmen's Field Days were a success

BOONVILLE, NY - The 75th New York State Woodsmen’s Field Days wrapped up Sunday with the Woodsmen’s Open Championship Lumberjack contests.
The rain may have delayed some of the events, but it certainly didn’t dampen any spirits. Lumberjacks participated in log rolling, sawing, tree felling, and axe throwing, competitions.
Officials say no matter how you cut it, this year’s event was a success.
“The weekend was over the top great,” said Phyllis White, Executive Coordinator of the Woodsmen’s Field Days.
“Friday was the best day in our history. Saturday, we ran out of parking, and ground, to park our spectators and visitors. The amount of sales that are transacted on these grounds in these three days, go into the 7, maybe 8 figures range”.
Officials are already planning for a bigger and better field days next year.