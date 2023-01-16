No snow causes headaches for north country businesses

Old Forge, N.Y.-- It's normal to hear snowmobiles in Old Forge in the winter. This winter has been far from normal and that is causing issues for businesses in the area. Sam Krantz is the manager of Otter Lake Station, a restaurant popular with snowmobilers.
"The insurance companies, the electric companies, they don't understand no snow means no business. The other businesses up here, they understand. We're all drowning." Krantz explained.
The National Weather Service says that on average, 41 inches of snow falls in Old Forge in December. This year, only 40 inches fell, but that quickly melted away because of the warm temperatures, making the trails unusable.
According to Krantz, "in order to keep the tracks open, you've got to have 18 inches to two feet of snow. To keep the trails open, you need at least a foot of snow because there's water holes, rocks."
While the snowmobile trails are quiet, Town of Webb tourism director Mike Farmer says that visitors have found other ways to experience what the town has to offer.
"A lot of our trails in the woods don't have any snow either, not only the snow mobile trails, but also the hiking trails, so we have people coming in and hiking like they would in the summer." Farmer said.
For Krantz, who's business relies on those snowmobilers, no snow could mean a bleak future.
"Because people would go elsewhere. They'll stop coming up. And that would be a crying shame."