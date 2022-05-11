North Carolina man dies in crash on Route 5S in German Flatts

GERMAN FLATTS, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A North Carolina man was killed in a crash on Route 5S in the town of German Flatts Tuesday evening, according to New York State Police.
Around 6:10 p.m., police say 25-year-old Keith R. Jornov was driving a Toyota Yaris south on Washington Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a Mack box truck traveling on Route 5S.
The truck hit the Yaris on the front driver’s side, sending the car off of the side of Route 5S. The truck also continued off of the road landing on its passenger side.
Jornov was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck driver, 37-year-old Michael L. Scarafile, of Utica, was sent to the hospital to be treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
According to state police, the investigation is ongoing.