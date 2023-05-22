North Utica hosts mayoral candidates forum

UTICA, NY - For the first time since 2011 the City of Utica will have a new mayor.
Monday, the four candidates running for Utica's open mayoral seat appeared before residents of North Utica, at the North Utica Neighborhood Association’s monthly meeting. Michael Galime, Celeste Friend, Robert Cardillo, and Frank DiBrango, all took part in a candidates forum at the North Utica Community Center.
They told the crowd gathered there how they envisioned Utica’s future and the platform they would use to obtain their goals. The candidates then took questions from the audience.
Utica's current mayor Robert Palmieri, who is serving his third term, is not eligible to run in the 2023 election due to term limits.
"It's extremely important for the North Utica Neighborhood Association to be able to host candidate engagement opportunities," says North Utica Neighborhood Association Director, Steven Piacentino. "Whether it's school board or whether it's a mayoral forum, I believe that our representatives of government need to hear directly from the people".
The New York State Primary Election is Tuesday, June 27, with early voting from Saturday, June 17, to Sunday, June 25.