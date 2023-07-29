North Utica Shooting: 2 People Shot, Police Investigating

UTICA, N.Y. -- The shooting happened at 11 p.m. on Deborah Drive at the Park Edge Townhouses.
Police say someone was throwing a large party when several unknown people walked up and opened fire into the crowd there.
They say a 17-year-old girl was shot in the stomach, and a 20-year-old-man was hit in the arm and the hand.
The girl was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. She is in critical but stable condition.
The 20-year-old-man, meantime, was dropped off and walked into the emergency room. He is expected to be OK.
Police have no suspects in custody and are asking anyone who was in the area or may have seen anything to call the Utica Police Department at 315-223-3461.