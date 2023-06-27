Norwich Facility Celebrates 100 Years

NORWICH, N.Y. -- A Norwich facility celebrated a major milestone.
Kerry, a world leader in taste and nutrition for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets, marked its 100th year at the Norwich facility.
Employees celebrated the achievement with a two-day event last week that featured barbecue, ice cream and team-building activities.
The festivities celebrated the history of the site.
“The origins of the Kerry Norwich facility can be traced back to the early 1840s when dairy businesses began to flourish in the New York City area. At this time, Thompson Decker laid the foundation for what would eventually become the renowned Sheffield Farms-Slauson-Decker Company,” a release states.
In 1923, as demand for dairy products grew, the Sheffield Farms-Slauson-Decker Company was acquired by the High Ground Dairy Co. in Norwich.
“The Norwich facility operated as a creamery, receiving milk from local farmers, and transporting milk and cream to New York City via rail. In 1925, Sheffield Farms-Slauson-Decker was acquired by National Dairy Products Corp., later known as Kraft, Inc,” Kerry states.
In 2004, Kerry acquired the food ingredients business of Quest International, which included the Norwich facility, forming Kerry Bio-Science.
The Kerry facility in Norwich is involved in the community around the area.
“The Kerry Norwich facility is very involved in the surrounding community. The site donates to and volunteers with many organizations such as Helping Hands, Norwich-Oxford Little League, Local 4-H groups, Chenango County Blues Fest, Chenango County Colorscape, Chenango Historical Society, Council of the Arts, The NYS Veterans Home, Rogers Conservation Center, Chenango County Fair, and the United Way. The team of employees also participates in the local river cleanup and 'adopt a Highway' programs,” the release states.