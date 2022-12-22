Norwich will recieve $10 million for downtown revitalization

NORWICH, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday $10 million will be given to the City of Norwich to help with downtown revitalization projects.
The award will be used in support of nine different projects in the city and will leverage the community's historic, cultural and natural resources in hopes of attracting more visitors.
More specifically the nine projects will include:
- Creating the Downtown Norwich Boutique Hotel - DRI Award: $3,360,000
- Rehabilitating the Unguentine Building - DRI Award: $3,006,000
- Rehabilitating the Heritage Building - DRI Award: $292,000
- Rehabilitating 15-19 Lackawanna Avenue - DRI Award: $140,000
- Establishing the Downtown Norwich Small Project Grant Fund - DRI Award: $600,000
- Enhancing the American Avenue Streetscape - DRI Award: $470,000
- Improving East, West and Library Parks - DRI Award: $1,097,000
- Upgrading the Chenango Arts Council's Martin Kappel Theater - DRI Award: $570,000
- Upgrading the Colonia Theatre - DRI Award: $165,000