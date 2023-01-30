Notre Dame Catholic School copes with changing times

Utica, N.Y.-- 30 years ago, it seemed almost every neighborhood in Utica had a school attached to their church. Now, only one of those schools remains, Notre Dame. In the last few years, the school has faced it's fair share of challenges.
"I don't see the challenges catholic schools face as being that different from the challenges everyone is facing. Economic is something that all of us are facing" said Rick Hensel, Associate Principal at Notre Dame High School.
Being a private Catholic school, Notre Dame does not receive any public funding, meaning the school has to do their own fundraising. Their biggest fundraiser is the annual $50,000 raffle, which will have some changes this year to cope with the times.
"We've kind of upped the steaks this year. $100-thousand for the grand prize. So if you haven't gotten your tickets yet, go out and get those. With that, it's a higher price of ticket, so it's $100 per ticket, but you have the chance of winning $100-thousand. We're hoping by increasing that prize, we can strengthen that fundraiser which is our biggest fundraiser." Hensel said.
Another source of funding for the school is tuition. Despite the economy, the school has been able to keep that rate the same.
According to Hensel, "We've been able to keep our tuition kind of capped, so that it's not rising significantly, where you might see some other schools across the country where tuition has had to rise even higher for that purpose, so I think we're doing pretty well in those regards."
As for what Hensel feels draws people to catholic schools,
"people are looking for values, here you are finding that those values are not only taught, they are instilled through our faith formation, through religious education, through our NJROTC program, through that discipline and again that same respect for service that is so central to catholic teachings."