Notre Dame graduate lands part in "Insidious 5" film

ROME, N.Y. – AJ Dyer, a 2018 graduate from Notre Dame High School in Utica, has landed a role in the fifth installment of the "Insidious" movie series.
Dyer says his obsession with acting started in 2017 after getting a role in the production of "Pippen.” He says while his nerves were very high, so was his excitement during his first ever live stage performance.
When curtains closed on "Pippen," Dyer returned to school, graduated and left for college in Brooklyn Heights.
Dyer completed a degree in criminal justice this past May, but just short of graduation, his manager landed him an audition.
"Back in March, my manager got me the audition and it was for originally a different role, so, I auditioned for that role, got a callback for that role, went into the callback with the director from the casting director; did the whole callback, didn't hear anything for almost a week, and got an email that I booked a different part," said Dyer.
That part was for the movie "Insidious 5" which comes out in July. Dyer says he can't give many details about his role yet, only saying that he will be part of a frat in the film.
Dyer also got a role in an upcoming CBS show "FBI" where he plays the friend of a potential suspect. The episode will air on Oct. 4.