November now recognized as Transgender Awareness Month

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that November will be known as Transgender Awareness Month, in celebration of the trans community.
Hochul says in recognition, New York State landmarks will be lit pink, white and light blue on Nov. 20 in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.
"This November, I'm proud to celebrate Transgender Awareness Month to highlight the countless contributions that members of the transgender community have made to our state. Along with Transgender Day of Remembrance, this is also an opportunity to raise awareness about the discrimination and attacks transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary people face across the world. My administration will continue to stand with the transgender community as we fight to ensure all New Yorkers can live with the dignity and equality they deserve," Hochul said.
Hochul also announced Wednesday that in an effort to help prevent discrimination, the New York State Division of Human Rights has created a public service announcement regarding the rights of transgender and gender non-conforming people in the workplace.
The PSA will run on multiple social media platforms in honor of November now being Transgender Awareness month.