 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 8 AM EDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 5 to 8 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Sodus Bay to
the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 8 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Nurses across NY State getting a pay increase

  • 0
The Omicron surge hasn't peaked nationwide, and 'the next few weeks will be tough,' US surgeon general says

A nurse tends to a patient in the acute care unit of Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Friday, January 14.

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, pay increases for nurse positions within New York State Agencies, to help improve recruitment and retention.

The increase in pay accounts for the rising complexity of nursing tasks and high credential requirements. The starting salary for registered nurses will be brought up to $90 thousand upstate and $108 thousand downstate. The pay increases will benefit approximately 6,500 state employees across 15 agencies.

Back in May, Practical Nurse positions located downstate received a $13 thousand geographic pay differential and upstate Practical Nurses received a $4,000 pay differential.

These pay increases are part of Hochul's plan to restore the healthcare workforce. As part of the enacted 2023 budget, Hochul is investing more than $10 billion in healthcare, including more than $4 billion to support wages for healthcare workers, with up to $3 thousand bonuses going to full-time workers who remain in their positions for at least one year.

"After more than two years on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19, New York nurses deserve more than our gratitude - they deserve fair and competitive pay," Gov. Hochul, said.

For more information on public service nursing career, visit the Nursing Careers in State Gov. website

Recommended for you