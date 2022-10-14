Nurses across NY State getting a pay increase

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, pay increases for nurse positions within New York State Agencies, to help improve recruitment and retention.
The increase in pay accounts for the rising complexity of nursing tasks and high credential requirements. The starting salary for registered nurses will be brought up to $90 thousand upstate and $108 thousand downstate. The pay increases will benefit approximately 6,500 state employees across 15 agencies.
Back in May, Practical Nurse positions located downstate received a $13 thousand geographic pay differential and upstate Practical Nurses received a $4,000 pay differential.
These pay increases are part of Hochul's plan to restore the healthcare workforce. As part of the enacted 2023 budget, Hochul is investing more than $10 billion in healthcare, including more than $4 billion to support wages for healthcare workers, with up to $3 thousand bonuses going to full-time workers who remain in their positions for at least one year.
"After more than two years on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19, New York nurses deserve more than our gratitude - they deserve fair and competitive pay," Gov. Hochul, said.
For more information on public service nursing career, visit the Nursing Careers in State Gov. website.