Nurses Association calls emergency meeting, MVHS responds

UTICA, N.Y. -- The NY State Nurses Association called an emergency meeting of its membership at St. Elizabeth Medical Center on Monday.
Union leaders are pushing for a contract that ensures safe staffing. According to the union, on Friday, MVHS made proposals to eliminate double time pay, reduce longevity pay, and make no changes to differentials.
The proposal calls for no raise this year, a two percent raise next year, and a one and a half percent raise in 2024.
MVHS responded Monday evening with a statement from Patricia Charvat, SVP, Marketing and Strategy:
"We appreciate and highly value our nursing staff. The last two years have been very challenging and stressful and our nurses have been going above and beyond, showing great resilience and caring.
As an organization, we are committed to negotiating a new contract in good faith with the nurses’ union at the St. Elizabeth campus of MVHS. Our goal is to ensure that the nurses’ contract is fair and equitable, ensures that nurses are being paid competitive marketplace wages, and is sustainable for an organization like ours that primarily serves a very vulnerable population.
While we do not agree with how some union members have portrayed the bargaining session last Friday, the issues related to the contract are most appropriately negotiated at the bargaining table with the union representatives and MVHS, not in the media.
Negotiations are scheduled to resume next week and we look forward to the union’s response to the hospital’s wage proposal. We are hopeful that we can come to terms on a reasonable and fair contract to support our nurses."