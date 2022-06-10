NY Assembly primaries to proceed; court orders new 2024 maps

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York appeals court is allowing state Assembly elections to proceed this year under redistricting maps signed into law this year but must redraw lines in time for the 2024 elections.
The maps have come under fire from Republicans and other critics who say the lines give Democrats an unfair advantage.
Friday's ruling affirmed an earlier court decision that it was too late to move the state's June primary. But the court says maps drawn by legislative Democrats could not be used in future elections.