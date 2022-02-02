 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO
3 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
12 inches with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...Steuben, Seneca, Northern Oneida, Cortland, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Schuyler and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 3 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light mixed precipitation will move into
the region tonight and Thursday morning. The main round of snow
is expected Thursday afternoon and night with lingering lighter
snow Friday. Some sleet may mix in at times, lowering snow
totals in a few spots.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

NY Legislature to vote on new congressional maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s legislature is set to vote Wednesday on new congressional district maps that will expand Democrats’ influence in New York politics for years to come.

The proposed maps would give the party an advantage in 22 of of the state’s 26 congressional districts. Currently, Republicans hold eight of New York’s 27 seats in Congress.

Democratic leaders have defended the maps as addressing the reality of New York’s population shifts over the past decade. But the maps will mean reelection trouble for several Republican members of the U.S. House.

