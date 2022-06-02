NY passes bill raising age to buy, own semi-automatic rifles

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s legislature passed legislation Thursday banning anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle. It’s now set to head to Hochul’s desk for her signature.
The change to state firearm laws is being pushed through less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.
New York already requires people to be 21 to possess a handgun. Younger people would still be allowed to have other types of rifles and shotguns. The bill would also require anyone buying a semiautomatic rifle to get a license.