Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT Friday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

NY State Police expand eligibility for applicants

NYS Police

Albany, N.Y. -- The New York State Police announced that Governor Kathy Hochul has approved a request from the State Police to raise the maximum age to apply to become a New York State Trooper from 29 to 34.

 “There are many qualified candidates from the military or other careers who decide that they want to transition to the State Police, but because of the previous age requirement, some were not eligible." says Acting Superintendent Steven Nigrelli. "By raising the age, we are ensuring that we have the best and most qualified candidates possible to carry on that legacy, and serve and protect the people of New York.”

Candidates can learn about becoming a New York State Trooper and sign up to take the exam at joinstatepolice.ny.gov.

