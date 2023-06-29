NY State Police expand eligibility for applicants

Albany, N.Y. -- The New York State Police announced that Governor Kathy Hochul has approved a request from the State Police to raise the maximum age to apply to become a New York State Trooper from 29 to 34.
“There are many qualified candidates from the military or other careers who decide that they want to transition to the State Police, but because of the previous age requirement, some were not eligible." says Acting Superintendent Steven Nigrelli. "By raising the age, we are ensuring that we have the best and most qualified candidates possible to carry on that legacy, and serve and protect the people of New York.”
Candidates can learn about becoming a New York State Trooper and sign up to take the exam at joinstatepolice.ny.gov.