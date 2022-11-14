NYAG warns online retailers to stop selling ammunition to New Yorkers

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James is cracking down on illegal online ammunition sales and shipment to state residents.
An investigation by the office found that 39 sellers have been shipping ammunition in violation of New York’s SAFE Act, which bans online sales. In response, James sent cease and desist orders to these sellers and warned them of legal consequences.
“Shipping bullets to New Yorkers’ doorsteps is illegal and ammunition sellers that ignore the law will face the full force of my office. Online sales of ammunition are dangerous and could end up in the wrong hands. We are taking action to protect communities and enforce our responsible gun laws. Ammunition sellers must stop illegally bringing ammo into New York. My office will continue to use every tool at our disposal to protect the safety of everyday New Yorkers,” James said.
New York’s SAFE Act also requires sellers to make a record of every transaction and document the age, occupation, and address of anyone who purchases ammunition.
Violations of the act could carry penalties of up to $5,000 for each violation and may force them to give up all income gained from these sales.
Since taking office in 2019, James has taken more than 3,700 guns off the streets of communities through gun buyback events and the stop of drug and crime rings.