NYC Mayor Eric Adams Suing 30 Counties Including Herkimer, Madison, and Oneida

Albany, N.Y. -- New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, is suing 30 counties including Herkimer, Madison, and Oneida, for prohibiting hotels from accepting illegal migrants from the city.
State senator Joe Griffo responded by calling the decision "outrageous, absurd and ridiculous." Griffo went on to say that numerous upstate counties have expressed significant and legitimate concerns about their ability to effectively deal with an influx of illegal migrants from the city.
We spoke with senator Griffo who's out in Albany tonight. He said that were the mayor to win this lawsuit, it would be very problematic to our local counties' home rules and our county executives' abilities to give out executive orders.
"He made the city of New York a sanctuary city, but now he doesn't want to respect what he basically spoke," Senator Griffo said. "He's got an issue and you've got migrants coming there because he said, 'come here,' and now he can't deal with it... I understand because there's such an influx, but to think he was going to pass those along to other places along the state of New York who are also facing serious challenges and have other financial responsibilities right now... that would be problematic for them to be able to take on more."
Oneida, Herkimer, and Madison counties have all issued states of emergency to prevent an influx of illegal migrants from coming into the counties. The primary reason being that they just cannot handle that many people.