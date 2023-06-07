 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT Thursday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for fine particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Suing 30 Counties Including Herkimer, Madison, and Oneida

Joe Griffo Interview Response to Mayor Adams

Albany, N.Y. -- New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, is suing 30 counties including Herkimer, Madison, and Oneida, for prohibiting hotels from accepting illegal migrants from the city.

State senator Joe Griffo responded by calling the decision "outrageous, absurd and ridiculous." Griffo went on to say that numerous upstate counties have expressed significant and legitimate concerns about their ability to effectively deal with an influx of illegal migrants from the city.

We spoke with senator Griffo who's out in Albany tonight. He said that were the mayor to win this lawsuit, it would be very problematic to our local counties' home rules and our county executives' abilities to give out executive orders.

"He made the city of New York a sanctuary city, but now he doesn't want to respect what he basically spoke," Senator Griffo said. "He's got an issue and you've got migrants coming there because he said, 'come here,' and now he can't deal with it... I understand because there's such an influx, but to think he was going to pass those along to other places along the state of New York who are also facing serious challenges and have other financial responsibilities right now... that would be problematic for them to be able to take on more."

Oneida, Herkimer, and Madison counties have all issued states of emergency to prevent an influx of illegal migrants from coming into the counties. The primary reason being that they just cannot handle that many people.

