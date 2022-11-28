NYISO reports sufficient electricity supplies expected to meet winter demands

RENSSELAER, NY -- The New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) reported Monday, that they expect sufficient electricity supplies in the state are expected to meet demands this winter.
"The New York State bulk electric system is well positioned to meet this winter's forecasted demand and maintain reliability throughout the season. However, as we have been highlighting for over a year, national and international economic conditions are contributing to a spike in consumer bills," Aaron Markham, vice president of operations for the New York ISO.
"The NYISO operates the grid to meet reliability rules that are among the strictest in the nation. We are working closely with the New York utilities, regional partners, and generators to manage adequate fuel supplies and to maintain reliability throughout the winter," said Rich Dewey, president and CEO of the New York ISO.
The NYISO says they expect that peak demand will reach 23,893 Mega Watts (MW). That number is based on expected temperatures this winter and is a 685 MW increase from last year's winter months.
Scenarios are run by NYISO for extreme cold weather that would increase electricity demand. Those scenarios show that the peak demand could increase as much as 26,086 MW and together with the expected availability of natural gas a projected surplus of 1,620 MW was estimated.
Due to multiple economic and geopolitical factors, the NYISO is warning of an extreme rise in wholesale electricity prices.