NYS Fire Department Drill Team Championship Parade

DEERFIELD, N.Y. -- The New York State Championship parade was held in Deerfield on Sunday.
This wrapped up the 2023 Firematics weekend.
Dozens of volunteer firefighters marched through the streets of Deerfield in the NYS Championship Parade.
The parade showcased the winners of the Drill competition, as well as fire departments and bands from across the state.
They competed for honors such as best appearing department in several size categories, most members in the line of march, best bands and several other competitions.
Everything during the parade was officiated.
The parade began at the intersection of Trenton Road and Mulaney Road, where it proceeded down Trenton Road and ended at the Deerfield Fire Department.