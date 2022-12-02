NYS Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett submits resignation

UTICA, N.Y. -- Dr. Mary Bassett, who just recently visited Utica on Tuesday, submitted her resignation and is returning to the Harvard Chan School of Public Health.
Bassett says, it was a very difficult decision and that she's leaving now so the next commissioner can have the chance to lead the department for a full, four-year term, under the leadership of Governor Hochul.
Bassett released a statement saying:
“I have submitted my resignation as New York State Health Commissioner effective January 1, 2023, when I will return to the Harvard Chan School of Public Health. This was a very difficult decision. I have tremendous admiration for the work our staff has done during a very difficult year responding to COVID, mpox, polio and the day-to-day challenges of protecting New Yorkers’ health. I am leaving now so the next commissioner can have the chance to lead this great department for a full 4-year term under the leadership of Gov. Hochul. I am grateful that the Governor gave me the opportunity to serve as commissioner, and I know that the department and public health will be in good hands thanks to her leadership and the incredible talent and dedication of the staff. Though I am moving back to Massachusetts, I will always be a New Yorker, and I look forward to cheering on the department’s accomplishments in the coming years.”
Bassett held the position for about 14 months, the Governor appointed her after the prior commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, resigned.
There is no word on who will be the new commissioner.