NYS receives over $400 million for LIHEAP

WASHINGTON. D.C. - U.S. Senator, Kirsten Gillibrand announced Friday, that New York State was awarded $412.5 million for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
The program is designed to help those in need with their heating bills this winter. The funding given to the program will also help families make home energy repairs that will result in lower energy bills.
“LIHEAP provides a lifeline for thousands of low-income families across New York State. As winter approaches and the cost of groceries and other essentials remains high, many simply cannot afford to pay exorbitant heating bills. Today, I’m proud to announce that New York has received a total of $412.5 million in LIHEAP funding. I fought for this money to ensure that New Yorkers who rely on LIHEAP assistance have what they need to heat their homes all winter and I will keep fighting to make sure every New Yorker can afford essentials and stay safe and warm,” Gillibrand said.
Anyone interested in applying for the program can visit this website.