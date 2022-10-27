NYS third in Nation for Fire Fatalities: FASNY urges public to change/check batteries in detectors

NEW YORK -- In light of information that New York places third in the nation for fire fatalities, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is urging the public to change/check the batteries in their smoke alarms as well as their carbon monoxide detectors.
FASNY says, Homeowners should replace any detector that is more than ten years old. As of 2019, New York State requires all new smoke detectors to come equipped with 10-year, permanent batteries.
According to the National Fire Prevention Association, the risk of dying without detectors is 55% higher than with working alarms. They also report three of every five home fire deaths occur in a home without alarms.
“Smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are the first line of defense against a tragedy. Unfortunately, we see the majority of home fire fatalities in homes with no smoke alarms or in homes where they aren’t working properly. This Sunday is a great reminder to do a safety checkup on the home - check your smoke alarms and CO detectors and ensure everyone knows how to get out of the home in an emergency,” FASNY President, Edward Tase Jr. said.
Here are some safety tips provided by FASNY and the National Fire Protection Association:
● Test alarms at least once a month by using the test button.
● If you have a smoke alarm with a removable battery, be sure to check the batteries every six months and change the batteries at least every year. If a battery is starting to lose its power, the unit will usually chirp to warn you. Do NOT disable the unit.
● Vacuum or blow out any dust that might accumulate in the unit.
● NEVER borrow a battery from an alarm to use somewhere else.
● NEVER paint a smoke or CO alarm.
● Install at least one smoke alarm on every floor of your home, including the basement and in or near each sleeping area.
● Smoke alarms should not be installed near a window because drafts could interfere with their operation.
● Families should also develop and practice a home fire escape plan.
● Always follow the manufacturer's instructions for testing smoke alarms and replacing the batteries.
For more information, visit this website.