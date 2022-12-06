 Skip to main content
NYS voters can now cast ballots anywhere within their correct county and assembly district

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Tuesday, in an effort to help protect individuals' right to vote and improve the voting process.

Currently, an individual who casts a ballot in the wrong polling place but is in the correct county and assembly district will not have their vote counted. The new law will now allow these votes to be accepted, as long as the voter is in the right county and assembly district.

"Access to the ballot box shouldn't be held up by complicated and unclear voting processes. New York continues to lead the nation in taking critical steps forward to protect the fundamental right to vote. My administration is committed to empowering voters and improving the state's electoral process, which has disenfranchised too many New Yorkers for too long," Hochul said.

The law is part of Governor Hochul's efforts to empower state voters.

