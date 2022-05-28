NYSCOPBA: 5 correction officers hospitalized after inmates fake injuries

MARCY, N.Y. - Five correction officers are being treated after police say two inmates pretended to be unresponsive to ensue an attack.
Police say the officers entered the cell to render first aid but were assaulted by the inmates.
One officer suffered a broken tibia and is undergoing emergency surgery.
Another officer received stitches in his arm. Police say he was cut by an inmate with an unknown object.
A third officer suffered a broken foot, the fourth was treated for a concussion, and the fifth received treatment for unknown injuries.
Police say other inmates had the same plan but never followed through.
Multiple weapons were recovered by police after the incident.