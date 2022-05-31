NYSCOPBA: 5 sent to hospital after incident involving an unknown drug

MARCY, N.Y. - One Sergeant officer and four inmates were rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon after an incident involving an unknown drug.
Police tell NewsChannel 2 that a Sergeant in the Marcy Correctional Facility was administered Narcan and rushed to a local hospital.
Four inmates were also sent to the hospital.
This is the second incident at the correctional facility in the last few day. On Friday, five correctional officers were hospitalized after police say inmates pretended to be unresponsive to assault officers.
This is a developing story.