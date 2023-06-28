NYSDOT Hosted American Red Cross Blood Drive

Utica, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Transportation partnered with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive in Utica.
The blood drive was hosted from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in room 205 of the Utica State Office Building at 207 Genesee Street.
Around 46 appointments were made for the drive with around 40 people giving blood. One pint of blood can save up to three lives, which the total from today could save up to 120 lives.
NYSDOT Public Information Officer Heather Tehan said making a blood donation available to the public is just one way to give back to the Mohawk Valley.
"This is a fantastic way to get our staff and the public involved in blood donations. Blood donations are down, they're at critical levels and this is something that is near and dear to my heart as well. I am a donor and I was a receiver at one point so I know how important it is."
The next blood drive will be held in Utica on August 30 at the same location. More information is forthcoming.
Members of the general public will be required to bring their driver license to enter the building after they make an online appointment.
The online appointments can be made here.