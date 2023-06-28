 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT Thursday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

NYSDOT Hosted American Red Cross Blood Drive

  • 0

NYS DOT hosts American Red Cross Blood Drive

Utica, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Transportation partnered with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive in Utica.

The blood drive was hosted from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in room 205 of the Utica State Office Building at 207 Genesee Street.

Around 46 appointments were made for the drive with around 40 people giving blood. One pint of blood can save up to three lives, which the total from today could save up to 120 lives.

Blood Drive

A member of the NYSDOT getting their blood drawn on June 28.

NYSDOT Public Information Officer Heather Tehan said making a blood donation available to the public is just one way to give back to the Mohawk Valley.

"This is a fantastic way to get our staff and the public involved in blood donations. Blood donations are down, they're at critical levels and this is something that is near and dear to my heart as well. I am a donor and I was a receiver at one point so I know how important it is."

The next blood drive will be held in Utica on August 30 at the same location. More information is forthcoming.

Members of the general public will be required to bring their driver license to enter the building after they make an online appointment.

The online appointments can be made here.