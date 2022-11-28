NYSEG and RG&E suspending late payment charges through April

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- NYSEG and RG&E will be suspending late payment charges from Dec. 1 until Apr. 15 for all customers.
“Our electricity and natural gas delivery rates are expected to remain steady through the winter, but supply prices are expected to climb. To alleviate the financial hardship this will cause during the winter heating season, we have elected to waive late payment charges on customer bills for this period,” Patricia Nilsen, president and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E said.
NYSEG and RG&E make deferred payment agreements available for customers who are eligible and can help with payment plans as well.
“Suspending charges for late payments is a measure we take to ease financial burdens on our customers during extraordinary circumstances. We recognize that New Yorkers depend on the essential utilities we provide, and we want to partner with them to ensure uninterrupted service,” CEO of AVANGRID, Pedro Azagra said.
The Public Service Commission estimated the averages customers may pay this winter. They say on average a residential electric customer in New York is expected to pay about $75 per month, a 42% increase from last year. And residential gas customers can expect to pay an estimated $240 per month during the winter. This is an increase of about 30% from last year.
It should be noted that the actual amount an individual pays will vary by region due to weather.