NYSP cracks down on impaired driving ahead of holiday weekend

New York State Police are cracking down on impaired driving ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.
An increase in patrols will be seen around the state to prevent drunk and drugged driving. The special enforcement will begin Friday, July 1 at 6:00 p.m. and will run through Tuesday, July 5 at 3:00 a.m.
State police say drivers can expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols. Police will also be looking for drivers who are using their phones or other electronic devices while driving.
Police are urging motorists to “move over” for stopped emergency vehicles and hazard vehicles when traveling.
According to State Police, during last year’s Fourth of July enforcement period, Troopers issued 10,238 total tickets, arrested 195 people for DWI, and investigated 648 crashes, including two fatalities.
The New York State Police, and GTSC recommend these simple tips to prevent impaired driving:
Plan a safe way home before the fun begins;
Before drinking, designate a sober driver;
If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation;
Use your community’s sober ride program;
If you suspect a driver is drunk or impaired on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement;
If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.