NYSP investigate car crash, Route 365 in Trenton closed to traffic

TRENTON, N.Y. - Roads have been blocked off at the intersection of Route 365 and Prospect Street due to a car crash. All lanes between Church Street and Summit Street have been closed.
Multiple police agencies responded to the scene around 3:13 p.m., including Oneida County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police. The Department of Transportation also responded but has not released when roads will reopen.
NewsChannel 2 is on the scene, one car is severely damaged and another is down an embankment. A guide rail is also heavily damaged.
No details on injuries have been reported.
New York State Police are handling the investigation.
This is a developing story.