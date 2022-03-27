NYSP investigating crash on Route 365 in Trenton

TRENTON, N.Y. - Roads were blocked off Sunday at the intersection of Route 365 and Prospect Street in the town of Trenton due to a car crash. All lanes between Church Street and Summit Street were closed for several hours.
Multiple police agencies responded to the scene around 3:15 p.m., including Oneida County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police. The Department of Transportation also responded.
NewsChannel 2 crews on the scene say one car is severely damaged and another is down an embankment. A guide rail is also heavily damaged.
No details on injuries are available at this time.
New York State Police are handling the investigation.