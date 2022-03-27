 Skip to main content
NYSP investigating crash on Route 365 in Trenton

  • Updated
  • 0
NYSP investigate car crash, Route 365 in Trenton closed to traffic

TRENTON, N.Y. - Roads were blocked off Sunday at the intersection of Route 365 and Prospect Street in the town of Trenton due to a car crash.  All lanes between Church Street and Summit Street were closed for several hours.

Multiple police agencies responded to the scene around 3:15 p.m., including Oneida County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police. The Department of Transportation also responded.

NewsChannel 2 crews on the scene say one car is severely damaged and another is down an embankment. A guide rail is also heavily damaged.

No details on injuries are available at this time.

New York State Police are handling the investigation. 

