Oct. 13 declared Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente Jr. declared Thursday, Oct. 13. Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day in Oneida County.
“We always observe October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but unfortunately little attention seems to be paid to metastatic breast cancer, for which there is no cure and a low survival rate,” A statement from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, said.
The County Executive and Sheriff Maciol presented community law enforcement, fire and EMS member, Jim Toomey, with a certificate in support of his sister, Lisa Brown, who is currently battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.
The Oneida County Office Building will be lit up in honor of Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness and as part of the national #LightUpMBC campaign.