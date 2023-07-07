Officers: Search for Missing Hunter Over, Found in Good Health

TOWN OF OHIO, N.Y. -- The search for a missing Binghamton-area hunter in the Town of Ohio, Herkimer County, has ended, and he's in good health.
New York State DEC was notified of the missing hunter, who went into the woods behind their residence to check a hunting blind on July 6.
The man, who is 73 years old, and his son were separated.
The man didn't come out of the woods, according to the DEC.
DEC Forest Rangers responded, later assisted by DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers and State Police.
There were 10 rangers, four ECOs and a State Police canine unit who responded. The search continued until dark and resumed this morning.
There were 14 volunteers helping the search. A drone operator also helped.
Officials say the search was focused on private property bordered by lands of the Ferris Lake Wild Forest.
The man was located this morning at 10:45 in good health and is being evaluated by local EMS.