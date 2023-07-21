 Skip to main content
Oh, Oh, Oh O'Reilly Auto Parts Coming to Utica

O'Reilly Auto Parts is coming to Utica.

Bowers Development is leasing space to them at 1503-1507 Genesee Street, near Clinton Place.

Construction work is underway right now to accommodate the national retailer.

Officials at O'Reilly said they're excited to bring their well-oiled distribution system and quick-parts arrival to the people of Utica.

Bowers Development said that having a national tenant anchor this development project will bring more national tenants and more announcements are likely in the very near future.

