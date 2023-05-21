Old Forge Volunteer Fire Company teaches next generation of firefighters

Old Forge, N.Y.--Volunteer fire departments across the country have been struggling to maintain memberships for years. One local department is hoping to buck that trend with their junior fire fighters.
This weekend, 20 members of the Old Forge Volunteer Fire Department's junior firefighters, participated in a pump operations drill, to make sure they're ready to answer the call if necessary. These youth, ages 14 to 18, are part of the largest group of youth volunteers in the area.
“Volunteer fire departments service rural communities historically. Very rarely are their paid services, so the importance of having the youth program is just making sure that we have that next generation of people to help the community” said Nia Tormey, the department’s youth committee chair.
If you're interested in becoming a volunteer fire fighter, contact your nearest volunteer fire department