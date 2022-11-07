Ommegang in Cooperstown partnering with "Hops for Heroes"

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Ommegang, a brewery in Cooperstown is partnering with the "Hops for Heroes" campaign this Veterans Day.
Ommegang will serve “Homefront IPA” on Nov. 11 to support the campaign which benefits the national charity Soldiers’ Angels.
Soldiers’ Angels annual campaign, invites craft breweries to make its custom IPA recipe and donate all of the proceeds to the nonprofit organization.
Ommegang is located at 656 County Highway 33 in Cooperstown. They will be providing the beer from 12-5 p.m. on Nov. 11.
100% of the proceeds will be donated to Soldiers’ Angels in an effort to support its programs, which benefit military service members, veterans, wounded heroes, and their families. in 2021 the organization helped almost one million people.
For more information, visit their website.