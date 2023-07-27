On Point for College Hires Career Advisor for NY Microchip Manufacturing Industry

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Point for College is a new position at the organization: Career Advisor, specializing in helping students earn skills for microchip manufacturing jobs.
Funded by NBT Bank, this position will focus on "developing and empowering students to earn the skills needed for a successful career in the New York microchip manufacturing industry," a release stated.
The Executive Director of the program, Samuel Rowser, said, "We're passionate about adding this focus on the microchip manufacturing industry. We know that we need to be preparing youth now for these high-paying, skillful jobs that we anticipate in the very near future. By working with regional educators and companies, we will be able to develop a critical pipeline of students to help ensure our region is positioned for future success."
This new position will help create pathways for "local students to apply for certifications programs, or 2-year or 4-year degree programs that will provide the necessary training and skills for the microchip and semiconductor industries," a release stated.
NBT Bank President and CEO John H. Watt Jr. said, "New York has seen an influx of investment into the microchip industry which has accelerated over the last three years. At the same time, our communities are celebrating this, studies show that there is an anticipated skilled labor shortage in the semiconductor industry. NBT is honored to support On Point in this effort to ensure that the communities we serve are positioned to benefit from the microchip investments."
Zachary Berle, a Utica native, has been promoted to fill this position.
He said he is excited to help prepare students for jobs in the microchip and semiconductor industries by using his professional background in technology.