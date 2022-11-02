On Point Utica hosting virtual celebration for students

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Point for College will be hosting a virtual celebration on Nov. 10 to honor students who have overcome obstacles to further their education.
The organization provides students with services that help them overcome those obstacles that may prevent them from continuing their education.
They help students with the application process for college, complete certificate programs, apprenticeships and discover other pathways, especially for those who feel college and other opportunities are impossible due to economic, academic or other factors.
On Point for College has helped more than 1800 Utica area students since 2013. Over 800 students have already graduated with their help.
The virtual event to celebrate students will take place on Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. The link to watch will be on the On Point College website.