One arrested after hours long standoff in Floyd

Floyd, N.Y.-- One person was arrested after an 11 hour standoff in the Town of Floyd. Sheriff's officials say deputies responded to a noise complaint at 7522 Camroden road in the town of Floyd last night just after 10 PM. Sheriff's officials say when the deputy went to the house and knocked on the door, he was greeted by a man with what appeared to be a weapon. The deputy was able to back away from the house safely and backup was called.
The special response team from the state police and units from New Hartford and Utica negotiated with the homeowner and it wasn't until early this morning before 9:30, that the homeowner surrendered.
An emergency alert sent out via cell phones about 1:30 AM for residents to shelter in their homes and the road in that area was closed off during negotiations.
The Sheriff says that a search warrant has been issued so that investigators can actually enter the home and search for what they think was a weapon displayed during the encounter.