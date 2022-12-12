One day left to donate gifts to Herkimer Office of the Aging

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer County Office of the Aging has asked for the publics help, providing gifts for older adults in need this holiday season and there's just one day left to help!
The office collected gift requests from their clients and passed them on to the community by placing them on tags and putting those tags on the tree in the Meals on Wheels Office.
Anyone who wants to participate can simply walk in and grab a tag off the tree or call the office. They will also accept gift cards to local grocery stores instead of gifts.
Gifts and tags should be returned to the office by Tuesday.