One person dead after car accident in Remsen

  Updated
  • 0
Car Crash Generic

REMSEN, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal car accident on State Route 365 and Fairchild Road in the town of Remsen. Police responded to the crash around 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed 78-year-old Wayne Geer failed to yield the right away as he entered State Route 365 from Fairchild Road. When Geer's vehicle entered State Route 365, police say he was struck by 66-year-old Scott Jackson's vehicle.

Geer was transported by STaR and Kuyahoora Valley Ambulance Services to St. Elizabeth's Hospital for serious injuries. Police say while traveling to the hospital, Geer succumbed to his injuries sustained in the accident.

Jackson was evaluated on the scene and released with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

