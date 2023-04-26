One person dies in three car crash in Vernon

Vernon, N.Y. -- Oneida County Sheriffs are investigating a three car fatal crash in the Town of Vernon on Wednesday evening.
Sheriffs responded to Route 5 near the intersection of Bleeker Road just before 5 p.m.
Sherriff's say a car driven by MaryKay Neville of Clinton, was headed East on Route 5 and crossed over into oncoming traffic, hitting a car driven by Viola Ducatte of Canastota head on.
Ducatte's passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and that person's name is being withheld until family is notified.
Neville's car also struck a car driven by Patricia Miles of Oneida. Neville, Miles and Ducatte were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.