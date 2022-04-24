One person displaced after fire in Danube

DANUBE, N.Y. - One person is displaced after a large fire broke out in the town of Danube early Sunday morning.
Fire crews responded to Creek Road around 6:30 a.m. for a structure fire.
Firefighters from Van Hornesville, Mohawk, and Saint Johnsville responded to the single-family home and were met with smoke coming from the eaves of the structure.
Fire Chief Shannon Countryman says they did an interior attack and put out the main fire which was coming from a single room inside the home
Fire crews were able to rescue a dog.
No injuries have been reported.
The fire is under investigation.