One person hospitalized in basement fire on Lexington Place in Utica

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Madison, Oneida and Cortland counties. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&