One person hospitalized in basement fire on Lexington Place in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. - One man made it out of his burning home in Utica late Saturday evening.
The fire broke out around 7 p.m. on Lexington Place. Utica Fire Department responded and says the fire started in the basement and extended to the first-floor kitchen.
John Kelley, Utica Deputy Fire Chief, said the man was trapped in the basement and was rescued moments after crews arrived.
Kelly said "We had a basement fire extending up into the first-floor kitchen area. Firefighters entered the basement for a primary search and they were able to remove one male victim from the basement and he was transported immediately to the hospital."
Rodney Carter, and other neighbors tell us they were able to get several people out of the home before firefighters arrived.
Carter said, "I saw the people across the street running out of the house and they were screaming and yelling. So I walked back there and asked them what was wrong and they opened the door and there was the fire."
The deputy chief says the man suffered burns to his face. All the other residents were able to escape without injury.
The city fire marshall has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.