One person injured in shooting on Elm Street, UPD searches for suspect

UTICA, N.Y. - One person is injured following a shooting on Elm Street. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 1500 block. Utica Police Department says the suspect is at large.
UPD responded to the call of a shots fired incident Saturday evening. Responding officers recovered 15 spent 9mm casings stretching from the 1400 block to the 1500 block of Elm Street.
During their investigation, police say a 19-year-old victim of the shooting arrived at a local hospital for a bullet wound to his knee.
Police were able to obtain video footage that showed the victim was caught in a crossfire of two groups of black males shooting at each other. The victim was shot while inside his car causing the vehicle to sustain several bullet holes.
Police describe the shooting suspect as a black male wearing dark-colored jeans, a black puffy style jacket, and white sneakers. UPD says the suspect fled on foot northbound of Elm Street.
UPD asks if anyone has information to contact 315-223-3556.